Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, December 21

December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Battle of Ontario returns to CAA Arena tonight as the Belleville Senators welcome the Toronto Marlies to town.

The Senators (17-10-1-0) collected its first ever win in Syracuse Friday night to move back into a North Division playoff spot and sit two points behind the second place Marlies.

Toronto (17-7-2-1) are coming in on a bit of a slide having lost its last three contests in regulation and are just 5-5 over their last 10.

The Sens on the other hand have won 13 of its last 17.

Roster notes

The Sens lost Max Lajoie to Ottawa Friday afternoon as the parent club deals with yet another injury on the blue line.

No word from Troy Mann if Filip Gustavsson will start tonight or if he'll go to Joey Daccord for the fourth straight game.

Morgan Klimchuk, Stuart Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out for the Senators while the status of Michael Carcone is in the air after illness kept him out in Syracuse.

Previous history

Belleville collected its first win of the season over Toronto one week ago and are 1-2 this season against their Canadian rivals. The Senators are 12-12-1-2 all-time against the Marlies.

Who to watch

After scoring just once in 21 previous games, rookie forward Parker Kelly exploded for two goals and an assist in Friday's win over the Crunch playing arguably his best game as a pro yet.

Pontus Aberg has been exceptional for the Marlies so far tallying 24 points (10 goals) in 22 contests. He also has an assist in three games with the Maple Leafs.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

