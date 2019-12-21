Post Game Notes: Texas 1 at Chicago 2

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Joel L'Esperance scored on the power play to open the scoring with his 13th of the season. The center has goals in each of the last three games and seven points in six games (5-27).

- Brandon Pirri answered for the Wolves in the second period with his seventh goal of the year. Pirri has four goals in the last three games.

- Oscar Dansk earned a 41 saves win for the Wolves in net, setting a career high for the netminder.

- Gage Quinney capitalized on a turnover with 1:14 remaining in the game to earn the game winner. He has three goals against the Stars this season.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Sunday, Dec. 22 | 3:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena

- Friday, Dec. 27 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 2:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

DECEMBER 21, 2019

Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois

Texas Stars - 1, Chicago Wolves - 2

Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WOLVES 0 1 1 2

STARS 1 0 0 1

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WOLVES 27 2-4:00 0/1

STARS 42 1-2:00 1/2

STARS : 11-16-1-2 (8-5-1-0 | HOME) (3-11-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 25 saves

WOLVES: 14-15-2-0 (7-5-2-0 | HOME) (7-10-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Oscar Dansk (W) - 41 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Oscar Dansk (CHI) Gage Quinney (CHI) Brandon Pirri (CHI)

