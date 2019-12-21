Third-Period Comeback Sparks 4-2 Win at San Diego
December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (10-14-0-2) snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 win over the San Diego Gulls (10-12-1-1) (Anaheim Ducks) on Friday night at the Pechanga Arena
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (3-6-0) earned the win and the game's first-star by stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced
Anthony Stolarz (9-8-2) took the hard-luck loss after allowing three goals on 36 shots
Joachim Blichfeld buried his team-leading 11th goal and extended his point streak to five games (3+5=8)
Dylan Gambrell picked up his first assist this season as he set up Jayden Halbgewachs (8) on the game-winning goal
Prior to Friday, the Barracuda were just 2-11-0 when trailing entering the third period
The win was the first for co-coaches Michael Chiasson and Jimmy Bonneau since Roy Sommer was promoted to the San Jose Sharks on December 11
San Jose's four-goal third period set a new season-high for goals in a third
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
San Diego 1 0 1 2
San Jose 0 0 4 4
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 27 2 4 8
San Jose 37 0 4 8
