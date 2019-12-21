Third-Period Comeback Sparks 4-2 Win at San Diego

The San Jose Barracuda (10-14-0-2) snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 win over the San Diego Gulls (10-12-1-1) (Anaheim Ducks) on Friday night at the Pechanga Arena

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (3-6-0) earned the win and the game's first-star by stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced

Anthony Stolarz (9-8-2) took the hard-luck loss after allowing three goals on 36 shots

Joachim Blichfeld buried his team-leading 11th goal and extended his point streak to five games (3+5=8)

Dylan Gambrell picked up his first assist this season as he set up Jayden Halbgewachs (8) on the game-winning goal

Prior to Friday, the Barracuda were just 2-11-0 when trailing entering the third period

The win was the first for co-coaches Michael Chiasson and Jimmy Bonneau since Roy Sommer was promoted to the San Jose Sharks on December 11

San Jose's four-goal third period set a new season-high for goals in a third

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

San Diego 1 0 1 2

San Jose 0 0 4 4

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 27 2 4 8

San Jose 37 0 4 8

