Colorado Makes It Four Straight with 4-1 Win over Bakersfield

LOVELAND, CO. - Four different Eagles found the back of the net, while forwards T.J. Tynan and A.J. Greer each generated multi-point efforts, as Colorado defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 on Saturday. The victory was the Eagles fourth-consecutive win and now gives Colorado points in each of the team's last six contests. Goaltender Adam Werner backstopped the Eagles, making 37 saves on 38 shots to earn his 10th win of the season in net.

Colorado would be first to find the back of the net when Tynan slipped a pass from the low slot to the side of the crease where forward Logan O'Connor would roof the puck home to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 4:34 into the contest.

Some 4-on-4 action later in the first period would set up Colorado to build upon its lead when Tynan flew down the right wing before firing a slapshot from the circle that would light the lamp and give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 9:51 mark of the opening frame.

Still trailing 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play, Bakersfield would cut into the deficit when forward Colby Cave wrapped behind the net before sweeping the puck past Werner to trim Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 10:32 mark of the second period.

A 2-on-1 rush late in the middle frame would set up Eagles forward Colin Campbell to blast a shot from the right-wing circle that would beat Condors goalie Shane Starrett and put Colorado on top 3-1 with only 1:47 remaining in the second period.

Colorado would bolster its advantage in the final 20 minutes when Greer collected a rebound off the leg pad of Starrett and fed a one-timer into the back of the net. The tally grew the Eagles lead to 4-1 with 1:51 left to play in regulation.

Bakersfield outshot the Eagles in the game 38-34, as Colorado went a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill but were held 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. The Eagles four-goal outburst now gives Colorado 19 goals in the team's last three contests.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, December 22nd at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

