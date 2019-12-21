Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville

After a week-long hiatus, the Marlies are back in action today for one last battle before the holiday break.

The Battle of Ontario heads back to Belleville as the Marlies and Senators get set to face off in their fourth meeting this season. The Marlies currently hold a 2-1 lead in the 12-game regular season series, after picking up wins in their first two games against their North Division rivals. Most recently, the Senators captured their first win of the series, handing the Marlies their first loss of the season at Coca-Cola Coliseum in a 4-1 final last weekend. After a week of practice and development, and a chance to get familiar with newly appointed head coach, Greg Moore, the Marlies will be looking to crack a three-game losing skid and get back in the win column before heading home for the holidays.

The Senators are coming off a 4-3 loss to Utica, but have been red hot with eight wins in their previous 10 contests. They've rapidly climbed the league standings and currently sit in fifth place in the North Division and seventh overall, with Drake Batherson leading the way. Batherson currently leads the league in scoring with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists).

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates from CAA Arena.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

17-7-2-1 Overall Record 16-10-1-0

2-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-2-0-0

0-3-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

94 Goals For 95

78 Goals Against 88

21.0% Power Play Percentage 18.4%

77.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.7%

K. Agostino (14) Leading Goal Scorer A. Formenton (12)

K. Agostino (24) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (34)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader M. Hogberg (7)

F. Gustavsson (7)

