P-Bruins Fail to Score, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-0
December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
HARTFORD, CT. - The Providence Bruins failed to find the scoresheet for the second consecutive game and fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-0, on Saturday night. Providence heads into the Christmas break sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division with 41 points in 33 contests. The P-Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack, 31-21 in the loss.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0
HARTFORD 0 1 2 3
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"It was certainly a frustrating night for us. The first period we weren't where we wanted to be. Second and third period we really started to push.
"We just couldn't get it past their goaltender. They obviously had a couple timely goals themselves and that's what led to the defeat."
ZACH SENYSHYN
"I felt great to be back. Definitely miss playing with these guys. Obviously not the way we wanted to end it going into Christmas, but I love our team and think we have a really good second half coming up. "
STATS
- Zach Senyshyn returned to the lineup on Saturday night and recorded a team-high five shots on goal.
- Max Lagace recorded 18 saves for Providence in the loss.
- Twelve of 18 Providence skaters recorded at least one shot on goal.
- Providence outshot Hartford, 15-4, in the third period.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, December 27 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
