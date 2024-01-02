Wolves Snap Stars' Four-Game Streak in Chicago
January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, had their four-game winning streak snapped at four games with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.
Nick Caamano opened the scoring in the first period by beating Keith Kinkaid with a far side shot off a rush to put the Stars on top 1-0 at 6:20. Texas carried the one-goal advantage into the first intermission despite being outshot 14-4 by Chicago in the opening 20 minutes.
In the second period, Max Comtois shoveled a pass from Chris Terry past Remi Poirier at 1:12 to tie the game 1-1. The Stars reclaimed a 2-1 lead at 12:14 when Matthew Seminoff chipped a rebound past Kinkaid. The Wolves then tied the game just over a minute later when Matt Donovan also buried a rebound at 13:39.
The third period saw Rocco Grimaldi score off a pass from Josh Melnick to give Chicago its first lead and eventual game-winner with 8:33 left on the clock. Chicago held on until the end of regulation for a 3-2 victory, ending the Stars' winning streak at four games.
Kinkaid earned the win in goal for the Wolves to improve to 4-8-1 on the campaign after making 24 saves on 26 shots. Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 10-4-2 on the season after making saves on 32 of the 35 shots he faced.
The Stars return to Texas next for their first home games of the new year against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024
- Wolves Snap Stars' Four-Game Streak in Chicago - Texas Stars
- Wolves Topple Stars 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Gendron to Drummondville-QMJHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Gear up for Three-Game Homestand - Hershey Bears
- Gurianov Name AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Kicking off the New Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Notes - CV at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Travel to Iowa Riding a Three-Game Winning Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey's Clay Stevenson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Hershey Bears
- Georgii Merkulov Named AHL Player of the Month - Providence Bruins
- Merkulov, Clarke, Stevenson Named AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Brandt Clarke Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Ring in New Year with Win, Look Ahead to Texas Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Milwaukee's Denis Gurianov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts 2024 with Busy Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Kindopp out with Injury, Maksimovich Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Senators Wrap 2023 with Wins in Four of Five Games - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Artem Anisimov to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Wolves Snap Stars' Four-Game Streak in Chicago
- Stars Score Twice Late to Stun Moose for Series Sweep
- Neil Graham to Coach Central Division at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
- Karlstrom's Hat Trick Sends Stars Prancing Past Moose
- Stars Forward Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week