Wolves Snap Stars' Four-Game Streak in Chicago

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, had their four-game winning streak snapped at four games with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Nick Caamano opened the scoring in the first period by beating Keith Kinkaid with a far side shot off a rush to put the Stars on top 1-0 at 6:20. Texas carried the one-goal advantage into the first intermission despite being outshot 14-4 by Chicago in the opening 20 minutes.

In the second period, Max Comtois shoveled a pass from Chris Terry past Remi Poirier at 1:12 to tie the game 1-1. The Stars reclaimed a 2-1 lead at 12:14 when Matthew Seminoff chipped a rebound past Kinkaid. The Wolves then tied the game just over a minute later when Matt Donovan also buried a rebound at 13:39.

The third period saw Rocco Grimaldi score off a pass from Josh Melnick to give Chicago its first lead and eventual game-winner with 8:33 left on the clock. Chicago held on until the end of regulation for a 3-2 victory, ending the Stars' winning streak at four games.

Kinkaid earned the win in goal for the Wolves to improve to 4-8-1 on the campaign after making 24 saves on 26 shots. Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 10-4-2 on the season after making saves on 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

The Stars return to Texas next for their first home games of the new year against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

