Georgii Merkulov Named AHL Player of the Month

Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 2, that Georgii Merkulov has been named the AHL Player of the Month for December.

Merkulov, 23, notched 10 goals and eight assists for a league-high 18 points in 12 games last month, and was recalled by Boston to make his National Hockey League debut on December 30 against the Devils.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward played his best game of the season on December 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, when he recorded two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over the Penguins. This matched an AHL season-high of five points in one game. The Ryazan, Russia, native posted two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win at Rochester on December 22, helping the P-Bruins snap a four-game losing skid. The second year forward tallied five multi-point games in the month.

Merkulov leads the Providence Bruins in goals (14) and points (30) and is tied for the team lead with 16 assists. His goal and point totals rank tied for sixth in the league.

The Providence Bruins return to action on Saturday, January 6, as they face-off with the Thunderbirds in Springfield at 7:05 P.M. On Sunday, the P-Bruins host the T-Birds for a 3:05 P.M. puck drop. Tickets are available at ProvidenceBruins.com/tickets.

