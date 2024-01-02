Georgii Merkulov Named AHL Player of the Month
January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 2, that Georgii Merkulov has been named the AHL Player of the Month for December.
Merkulov, 23, notched 10 goals and eight assists for a league-high 18 points in 12 games last month, and was recalled by Boston to make his National Hockey League debut on December 30 against the Devils.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward played his best game of the season on December 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, when he recorded two goals and three assists in a 5-1 win over the Penguins. This matched an AHL season-high of five points in one game. The Ryazan, Russia, native posted two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win at Rochester on December 22, helping the P-Bruins snap a four-game losing skid. The second year forward tallied five multi-point games in the month.
Merkulov leads the Providence Bruins in goals (14) and points (30) and is tied for the team lead with 16 assists. His goal and point totals rank tied for sixth in the league.
The Providence Bruins return to action on Saturday, January 6, as they face-off with the Thunderbirds in Springfield at 7:05 P.M. On Sunday, the P-Bruins host the T-Birds for a 3:05 P.M. puck drop. Tickets are available at ProvidenceBruins.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Kicking off the New Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Notes - CV at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Travel to Iowa Riding a Three-Game Winning Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey's Clay Stevenson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Hershey Bears
- Georgii Merkulov Named AHL Player of the Month - Providence Bruins
- Merkulov, Clarke, Stevenson Named AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Brandt Clarke Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Ring in New Year with Win, Look Ahead to Texas Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Milwaukee's Denis Gurianov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts 2024 with Busy Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Kindopp out with Injury, Maksimovich Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Senators Wrap 2023 with Wins in Four of Five Games - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Artem Anisimov to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.