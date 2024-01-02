Wolves Topple Stars 3-2

January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves continued their five-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Stars on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Rocco Grimaldi scored the game-winner in the third period, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist, Matt Donovan also tallied and Chris Terry added two assists to help the Wolves snap a four-game losing skid with the triumph over the Central Division-leading Stars.

Texas got on the board first on a score Nick Caamano midway through the opening period.

In the early stages of the second, Comtois knotted the score at 1-1 on a highlight-reel play. Terry took a pass from his fellow forward, broke into the Stars zone with his teammate, deked around a defenseman and fed Comtois, who banged home his seventh goal of the season with a shot past the glove of Texas goaltender Remi Poirier. Tory Dello also picked up an assist on the score.

After Matthew Seminoff put the Stars back in front, the Wolves again tied it. This time, Donovan swept in and shoveled in a rebound of a Terry shot by Poirier to the stick side. Terry and Comtois were awarded assists on Donovan's second goal of the season.

Grimaldi's AHL-leading 19th goal of the season put the Wolves out in front 3-2 just past the midway point of the third period. The veteran winger took a feed from Josh Melnick from behind the Stars net and sent a one-timer over Poirier's left shoulder.

Keith Kinkaid (24 saves) earned the victory in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (32) suffered the loss for the Stars.

The Wolves improved to 9-15-3-2 on the season while Texas dropped to 18-8-2-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.