American Hockey League Announces Partnership with WolfCycle

January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with the full-service sales enablement agency WolfCycle.

The partnership will offer an innovative solution to identifying qualified business opportunities for all teams across the AHL.

"We are very excited about the start of our partnership with WolfCycle," said Courtney Perzan, Vice President, Team Business Services for the American Hockey League. "The relationship with WolfCycle will allow all AHL teams the opportunity to identify and engage with their fans-in-waiting more efficiently and effectively."

"As a former member of the AHL family, I am particularly excited to announce our partnership with the AHL bringing cutting-edge conversational AI services to their teams," said Ryan Miller, CEO of WolfCycle. "We have already shared great success with a number of AHL teams and look to empower more clubs with this innovative technology to support the growth of their respective fanbases."

WolfCycle will attend the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings in Chicago in June as the presenting sponsor of the welcome reception.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.