Hogs Ring in New Year with Win, Look Ahead to Texas Trip

January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Welcome to 2024! At the turn of the calendar, the Rockford IceHogs still have 43 of their 72-game schedule remaining and are 12-13-3-1 heading into January. The team rung in the New Year with a thrilling 4-3 win over Milwaukee at the BMO Center on New Year's Eve, and the Hogs now gear up for two games against the Central Division-leading Texas Stars this weekend.

Check out this week's edition of IceHogs Weekly and get ready for all the exciting IceHogs hockey still ahead in 2024!

4-2 Loss vs. Grand Rapids

5-4 Shootout Loss @ Milwaukee

4-3 Win vs. Milwaukee

Friday, Jan. 5 @ Texas

Saturday, Jan. 6 @ Texas

Numbers to Know

Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan scored his first professional goal on Saturday.

David Gust leads all IceHogs with three game-winning goals this season.

Rockford has scored seven power-play goals in its last four games.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jan. 19 - $2 Beer Friday

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Jan. 19 at the BMO Center when the IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m., featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Tickets to game on Jan. 19 vs. Chicago

Jan. 20 - Autism Awareness & Specialty Jersey Auction Night

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Tickets to game on Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

The IceHogs have picked up points in three of their last four games and four of their last six contests.

Goaltender Mitchell Weeks was called up from the ECHL last week and made his IceHogs season debut on Sunday against Milwaukee with 22 saves on 25 shots.

Weeks also recorded an assist on Sunday. Now Weeks, Drew Commesso, and Jaxson Stauber all have recorded assists this season. The IceHogs are the only team to have three goaltenders that have all recorded a point.

David Gust leads the IceHogs with 23 points (9G, 14A) and three game-winning goals.

Brett Seney was called up to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 1. Seney played in seven games with Chicago last season.

Rockford now has seven power-play goals in its last four contests. The group has converted twice on the power play in three of those four games, and the Hogs now have six multi-power-play-goal performances this season.

The Hogs take on the Central Division-leading Texas Stars twice this weekend. Rockford lost 5-1 to Texas back on Nov. 8 in the only previous meeting this season between the two teams.

The IceHogs signed Jackson Cates to a Standard Player Contract on Dec. 29. Cates has five points (3G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford.

Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan scored his first professional goal on Saturday against Milwaukee. Allan now has six points (1G, 5A) on the season.

Allan is the eighth Rockford rookie to score his first pro goal this season.

Five of Rockford's last six games have been decided by just one goal.

6 IceHogs alumni made their NHL debuts during the 2023 calendar year.

Player Profile

# 80 Mitchell Weeks (G)

Weeks, 22, was called up to Rockford last week and made his first AHL start of the season on Sunday against Milwaukee. Weeks led the IceHogs last season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. This season with Indy in the ECHL, the Barrie, Ontario native owns a 5-5-4-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

