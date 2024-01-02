Belleville Senators Wrap 2023 with Wins in Four of Five Games

BELLEVILLE, ON - With all the hustle and bustle of the Holidays, it's easy to lose track of how the Belleville Sens have been faring. Here's a recap of the last five games of 2023, as the Sens carry a four-game winning streak into 2024.

LAST TWO WEEKS' RESULTS:

Thursday, December 21, 2023: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 5

The Belleville Senators finished their two-game season series with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins), dropping a 5-1 decision at CAA Arena. Four of the game's six goals were scored on the man advantage. Max Guenette had Belleville's only goal, while Mads Sogaard made 27 saves.

Friday, December 22, 2023: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Toronto Marlies - 3

The Christmas holidays were a little merrier for the Belleville Senators, who headed into the Christmas break on a winning note, after defeating the Toronto Marlies 4-3 at CAA Arena. Tyler Boucher scored his first career AHL goal, while Zack Ostapchuk, Roby Jarventie and Matthew Highmore also tallied for Belleville. Kevin Mandolese earned his third win of the season making 31 saves on 34 shots against.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Toronto Marlies - 2

The Belleville Senators picked up a win over their provincial rivals from Toronto for the second game in a row, and earned another win in the Boxing Day Classic, beating the Marlies 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. The victory improved Belleville's record to 5-1-0-0 on Boxing Day. Zack Ostapchuk scored twice for the Sens, with Matthew Higmore and Roby Jarventie also finding the net. Kevin Mandolese made 29 saves on 31 shots and was named the first star of the game.

Thursday, December 28, 2023: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Laval Rocket - 1

The Belleville Senators earned their third straight victory and finished the home portion of their 2023 schedule with a 4-1 victory over the Laval Rocket. Belleville weathered a Laval push to start the game and would take a lead about 15:00 minutes into the first period and not look back. Jacob Larsson, Matthew Highmore, Josh Currie and Roby Jarventie counted the Belleville goals, while Mads Sogaard picked up his sixth win of the season, making 30 saves.

Saturday, December 30, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Toronto Marlies - 2

The Belleville Senators are headed into 2024 on a four-game win streak after coming from behind to defeat their provincial rivals from Toronto again, 3-2, at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Toronto scored twice in the first, with Roby Jarventie and Egor Sokolov scoring in the third, before Cole Reinhardt tallied the overtime winner. Kevin Mandolese picked up his third consecutive win, making 33 saves.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank, #22 Garrett Pilon, #21 Max Guenette - 21

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 10

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 17

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov -5

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #52 Nikolas Matinpalo - +7

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard - 6

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.76

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .914

TRANSACTIONS

December 21, 2023

D Jacob Larsson - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

December 23, 2023

F Jiri Smejkal - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

F Angus Crookshank - Returned on loan From Ottawa (NHL)

December 26, 2023

F Jiri Smejkal - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

F Angus Crookshank - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

December 28, 2023

F Matthew Boucher - Released from PTO

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday, January 6, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 2023, vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jetss) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday, January 12, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Mape Leafs) - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 2023, vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Fun Day)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

