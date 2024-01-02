Hershey's Clay Stevenson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December
January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Springfield, MA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears goaltender Clay Stevenson has been named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.
Stevenson, 24, played in seven games for Hershey in December, posting a 6-1-0 record with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage, and two shutouts.
The Drayton Valley, Alberta native opened the month with 27 saves in a 4-2 win at Charlotte on Dec. 1, and came back the following night with 34 stops in the Bears' 5-2 victory over the Checkers. He made 21 saves to shut out Cleveland on Dec. 9, and stopped 27 shots as Hershey edged Providence on Dec. 23. Following a 26-save effort at Rochester on Dec. 29, Stevenson closed out December by making an AHL career-high 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Lehigh Valley on Dec. 30.
Stevenson is 12-4-0 in 16 outings for Hershey this season and leads the AHL in goals-against average (1.70), save percentage (.937), and shutouts (five). The five shutouts pulled Stevenson into a tie with Ron Hextall (1985-86) and Vitek Vanecek (2016-17) for the franchise's single-season record for shutouts by a rookie goaltender. Stevenson spent most of the 2022-23 season with South Carolina (ECHL) before serving as the Bears' third goaltender during their run to the Calder Cup championship. Stevenson originally signed with Washington as a free agent on Mar. 28, 2022, and inked a three-year extension with the Capitals on Dec. 12.
In addition to Stevenson's honor, the league also announced that Providence Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov was named AHL Player of the Month and Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke was named AHL Rookie of the Month for December.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center to face the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Kicking off the New Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Notes - CV at CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Travel to Iowa Riding a Three-Game Winning Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey's Clay Stevenson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Hershey Bears
- Georgii Merkulov Named AHL Player of the Month - Providence Bruins
- Merkulov, Clarke, Stevenson Named AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Brandt Clarke Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Ring in New Year with Win, Look Ahead to Texas Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Milwaukee's Denis Gurianov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts 2024 with Busy Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Kindopp out with Injury, Maksimovich Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Senators Wrap 2023 with Wins in Four of Five Games - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Artem Anisimov to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Hershey's Clay Stevenson Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December
- Bears Close Out 2023 With 4-0 Win Over Phantoms
- Shepard Recalled, Miroshnichenko and Gibson Join Bears
- Nelson, Vogelhuber, Graham, Cull to Coach at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.