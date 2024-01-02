Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts 2024 with Busy Weekend

January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (16-12-3-0) engage in their first three-in-three of the season

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 4

In the first game out of the holiday break, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was defeated at Giant Center. The Bears built a 3-0 lead in the first two periods. Austin Rueschhoff notched the Penguins' tally midway through the third, but the comeback bid stopped there.

Friday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Charlotte 1

The Penguins soundly defeated the Checkers, executing a physical gameplan that led to offense in all three periods. Will Butcher, Alex Nylander, Colin White and Matt Filipe scored for the home team. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton carried a big lead into the third period, then rode 30 saves by Joel Blomqvist to victory.

Saturday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 6

Charlotte exacted revenge one day later in the rematch, receiving two-goal outings from Zac Dalpe and Patrick Giles. Both of the Penguins' goals arrived in the third period, including Jack St. Ivany's first career AHL goal.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 5 - PENGUINS at Springfield

Just like December, the Penguins open a new month at the Thunderdome. The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton visited MassMutual Center, the Penguins pulled off a third-period comeback that led to a Jack Rathbone overtime game winner.

Saturday, Jan. 6 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

For the first time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will take on their Turnpike Rival. Last year, the Phantoms won seven times, but the Pens picked up points in eight of the 12 games (5-4-2-1).

Sunday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Penguins close out their three-in-three with a Kids Free Sunday. Children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Hartford just snapped a five-game losing streak with its last game of 2023.

Ice Chips

- Rem Pitlick paced the Penguins with 11 points (3G-8A) in 12 games during December.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored 43 third-period goals, second in the league.

- The Penguins have received 16 goals by defensemen, ninth-most in the league and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

- Joel Blomqvist owns the second-most wins (9) and third-best goals against average (2.31) by rookie goalies.

- Of Peter Abbandonato's 11 points since being acquired by the Penguins on Nov. 27, nine points have come at home (2G-7A).

- Marc Johnstone's next game will be his 100th AHL game.

- Alex Nylander is three points away from 200 AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 33 27 6 0 0 54 .818

2. Providence 33 17 12 2 2 38 .576

3. Hartford 28 16 7 5 0 37 .661

4. Springfield 30 16 10 3 1 36 .600

5. PENGUINS 31 16 12 3 0 35 .565

6. Charlotte 30 16 11 3 0 35 .583

7. Lehigh Valley 31 13 13 4 1 31 .500

8. Bridgeport 29 9 18 2 0 20 .345

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem Pitlick 31 8 15 23

Ty Smith 27 4 18 22

Alex Nylander 24 11 8 19

Peter Abbandonato 25 4 10 14

Xavier Ouellet 27 1 12 13

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 17 9-4-2 2.31 .915 0

Magnus Hellberg 10 5-5-0 2.83 .911 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 5 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 6 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 7 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Dec. 29 (LW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Fri, Dec. 29 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Dec. 30 (D) Ryan Shea Recalled by PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.