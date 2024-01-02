Kindopp out with Injury, Maksimovich Recalled from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Kyle Maksimovich from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. In addition, IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Bryce Kindopp is out 1-2 weeks with a left groin strain, retroactive Friday, Dec. 29.

Maksimovich, 25, has posted 19 points (10G, 9A) in 28 games with the Fuel this season. His 10 goals lead the team and his 19 points rank second on the club. The winger is in his first full professional season after spending the previous three campaigns with the University of Prince Edward Island. Maksimovich also played four games with the IceHogs during the 2017-18 season.

The IceHogs play the Texas Stars next on Jan. 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

