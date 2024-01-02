Wolf Pack Sign Forward Artem Anisimov to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have agreed to terms with forward Artem Anisimov on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

He will join the Wolf Pack immediately.

Anisimov, 35, appeared in 55 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms a season ago. He recorded 36 points (19 g, 17 a), good for sixth on the team in scoring. His 19 goals were the third most among skaters on the Phantoms during the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Yaroslavl, RUS, is entering his second stint with the Wolf Pack. He appeared in 154 games with the club during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, scoring 124 points (53 g, 71 a). In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Anisimov appeared in 244 games with the Rangers, scoring 108 points (46 g, 62 a) during the 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, and 2011-12 seasons.

In all, Anisimov has appeared in 771 career NHL games with the Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators, scoring 376 points (180 g, 196 a).

In addition to his time in the NHL, Anisimov has played in 209 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Phantoms, scoring 160 points (72 g, 88 a).

Anisimov was selected in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for their next four contests, beginning with the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' in Bridgeport against the Islanders on January 4th. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage available on both AHLTV & Mixlr.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on January 13th as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

