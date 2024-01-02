Brandt Clarke Named AHL Rookie of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke has been selected as the league's Rookie of the Month award winner for December.

Clarke produced 14 points in 12 games during the month with two goals and 12 assists.

After a November that featured a nine-game scoring streak, Clarke registered three consecutive multiple-point games to begin December, tallying two assists each on Dec. 2 at Coachella Valley, Dec. 6 vs. Henderson and Dec. 8 vs. Bakersfield. He notched a goal and an assist on Dec. 28 at San Diego, and recorded a goal, two assists and a plus-4 rating on Dec. 30 at Henderson - his second such performance of the season.

Clarke is tied for third in the entire AHL in scoring as a 20-year-old defenseman, collecting 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 30 games for Ontario this season. He also leads the Reign in assists, points and shots on goal (95).

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke made his pro debut in 2022-23, recording two assists in nine games with the LA Kings and notching a goal and an assist in five contests with Ontario. The Nepean, Ont., native also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and made the Canadian Hockey League's First All-Star Team while playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts.

The Reign are set to open a new month on Friday when they begin a two-game series with the San Jose Barracuda in Ontario. Friday's game at Toyota Arena begins at 7 p.m., and the series concludes Saturday at 6 p.m.

