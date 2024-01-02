Gendron to Drummondville-QMJHL

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alexis Gendron

Allentown, PA - Forward Alexis Gendron has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL. Additionally, Gendron's rights in the QMJHL were traded by the Gatineau Olympiques to Drummondville.

Gendron, 20, has played in 17 games for the Phantoms scoring five goals with two assists for seven points.

Last year with Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau, Gendron finished second in the QMJHL with 55 goals while accumulating a total of 69 goals including an additional 14 goals in the QMJHL postseason.

The native of Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec was a Round 7 selection of the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. A 5-10 forward with a lefty shot, Gendron is the son of Philadelphia Flyers amateur scout Martin Gendron who played 30 NHL games with Chicago and Washington while also spending several seasons in the AHL and IHL with Portland, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Fredericton and Syracuse among other teams.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend with rivalry contests on the road at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey this Saturday and Sunday.

UPCOMING

Saturday, January 6 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, January 7 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, January 12 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, January 13 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Valley Youth House Night presented by Air Products

