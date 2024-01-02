Game Notes - CV at CGY
January 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the second game of a back-to-back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Calgary (19-8-3-0) is currently holding onto top spot in the Pacific Division with 41 points, while Coachella Valley (16-10-2-0) sits in sixth with 34 points.
Puck drop: 6pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Jan. 5, 2024 7:00pm vs Henderson Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 6, 2024 7:00pm vs Henderson Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Firebirds have met twice this season, with Calgary picking up a 4-1 win back on Nov.11 in Coachella Valley and the Firebirds earning a 6-1 win on Monday Jan.1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Heading into the series, both teams had seen each other 14 times, with the series tied even at seven wins a piece, with 48 goals scored each.
After Monday's 6-1 win, the Firebirds have taken the edge overall in that category. (8-7)
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Yan Kuznetsov
Keep your eye on Yan Kuznetsov this afternoon.
Kuznetsov scored the lone goal against the Firebirds on Monday afternoon, and made multiple strong defensive plays, as well.
ONE TIMERS:
Matt Coronato leads the team in scoring with 25 points (10g,15a) in 22 games.
Mitch McLain has three goals in his last six games.
Ilya Nikolaev scored his first career AHL goal against the Firebirds on Nov.11.
