Wolves Fall in 10 to Sea Dogs in Series Opener

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (56-39) fell in 10 innings, 6-5, to Portland (52-43) in the series opener.

Portland struck first in the third inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. Tyler McDonough clobbered a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Erie fought back to take the lead in the fourth. Brady Allen slugged a two-run blast against Portland starter Wikelman Gonzalez to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Burhenn surrendered consecutive walks to begin the frame. Alex Binelas scored one on a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 2-2.

Carlos Mendoza began Erie's fifth inning with a single against reliever Caleb Bolden. He advanced to third base on Bolden's errant pickoff throw. Ben Malgeri struck a sacrifice fly to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Burhenn allowed two runs on two hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Joel Peguero turned in a scoreless sixth but struggled in the seventh. McDonough opened the inning with a double. He scored on Corey Rosier's RBI single to tie the game. Later in the frame, Kyle Teel hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to give Portland a 4-3 lead.

Erie came back to tie the game in the eighth. Trei Cruz hit his third hit and second double of the game to open the frame. With two out, Austin Murr blasted a double off the fence in right against Zach Bryant to tie the game again.

In the 10th inning, Allen continued a big day by singling home the free runner, Chris Meyers, to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Calvin Coker was on for the save chance in the bottom half. Blaze Jordan's ground out advanced the free runner, Teel, to third. Phillip Sikes notched a single to score Teel and tie the game at five. Alex Binelas singled Sikes to third. After an intentional walk to McDonough loaded the bases before Elih Marrero had the walk-off, RBI single.

Theo Denlinger (1-3) earned the win. Coker (2-4) took the loss.

The series continues at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday with Wilkel Hernandez pitching against Isaac Coffey.

