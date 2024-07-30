July 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS TAKE SERIES FINALE IN SOMERSET The Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots 4-2 on Sunday night in New Jersey. McDonough put Portland on the board first with an RBI single to score Phillip Sikes who reached on a double. In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Hardman homered to center field to even the score at one apiece. Portland tallied another in the third inning to regain the lead after Kristian Campbell scored on a wild pitch. Tyler Miller hit an RBI single to score McDonough who reached on a double in the top of the fourth inning to extend a 3-1 lead. Sikes homered to right center field in the fifth inning to continue the scoring. The solo shot marked his seventh of the season and put Portland up by three. In the bottom of the ninth, Grant Richardson hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Portland lead in half but Brendan Cellucci came in to strike out the final two and secure the 4-2 finale win.

FOUR IN A ROW With the win on Sunday, the Sea Dogs have now won four-in-a-row. Portland has won four or more straight games five times this season. The longest winning streak of the season is five games, which has occurred twice.

TWO SEA DOGS OFF TO OTHER TEAMS With the trade deadline looming, a current Sea Dog and former Sea Dog have been dealt to other teams. Infielder Eddinson Paulino was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Danny Jansen. Cutter Coffey and Gilberto Batista also went to the Blue Jays with Paulino. 2023 Sea Dogs MVP Nick Yorke was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday in exchange for pitcher Quinn Priester. The trade deadline is tonight at 6pm EST.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are in the midst of a fourth-game winning streak and are now tied for first place of the Northeast Division with the Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are 0.5 games behind the first place teams while Reading is 4.5 games out and New Hampshire is 8.0 games behind.

STAYING HOT AT THE PLATE Kristian Campbell is currently riding a 17-game on base streak which started on July 2nd. During that time, he is hitting .365 with eight doubles and nine RBI. He also has 8 doubles and has swiped seven bases. Roman Anthony has a 12-game on base streak dating back to July 4th. He is batting .280 with a .357 OBP with three doubles, a triple and two homers in that time. Anthony also has six stolen bases and has not been caught.

SEA DOGS BLAST OFF ON THE ROAD Portland hitters have hit a combined 83 home runs this season but have hit a significant amount more on the road than at Hadlock Field. They have smashed 32 homers at home while crushing 51 on the road.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 30, 2007 - Charlie Zink allowed a franchise record 12 earned runs in Portland's 20-13 loss to Connecticut at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will start tonight for Portland. He last pitched on July 24th at Somerset and tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out five. Gonzalez retired nine in a row to begin the game. He has not faced the SeaWolves.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.