Amador, Fulford Go Yard, But Goats Lose in Walk-Off

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

READING - Adael Amador and Braxton Fulford homered, but Otto Kemp's two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning lifted the Reading Fightin' Phils to a come-from-behind, 5-4, victory over the Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday afternoon at First Energy Stadium. The game marked the start of a two-city, 12-game road trip for the Yard Goats.

A double play ground out scored Amador in the first inning, Fulford homered over the wall in center in the second inning and Amador belted a two-run shot over the wall in right in the third to stake Hartford and Colorado Rockies number one prospect, pitcher Chase Dollander, to a 4-0 lead. However, Dollander, making his second Double-A start, surrendered a two-run homer to Carson Taylor and an RBI-double to Leandro Pineda in the fourth to put Reading back in the game. Dollander departed in the fifth, pitching 4-and-a-third innings, allowing three runs on five hits, one walk and two strike outs.

After Reading tied it, 4-4, in the seventh on Taylor's sacrifice fly, the stage was set for the ninth inning dramatics. Top Phillies prospect Justin Crawford, the son of Carl Crawford, opened the inning with a single off of Seth Halvorsen. After Gabriel Rincones Jr. walked, a double play moved Crawford to third, where he scored on Kemp's single to left, following an intentional pass to Taylor. The game-ending hit made a winner out of reliever Cristian Hernandez, who hurled two scoreless innings.

A home run and double by Fulford, two singles by Bladimir Restituyo and Amador's home run, two runs scored and stolen base led the Hartford attack. Taylor had a home run and three RBI for Reading.

Game two of the six-game series in Reading will be Wednesday night (7:00). LHP Mason Albright will pitch for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast free on the Audacy app and streamed live on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday (7:10 PM), August 13 to host the Yankees' affiliate Somerset in a six-game series.

WP- Cristian Hernandez (1-1)

LP- Seth Halvorsen (4-2)

Time- 2:41

