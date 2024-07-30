Binghamton Blanked by New Hampshire in Series Opener

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-12, 50-44) were shutout by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 6-0, in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday.

New Hampshire (8-18, 38-56) put up a three-spot against Dakota Hawkins (0-1) in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Alex De Jesus and a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Martinez.

The Fisher Cats scored one run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarty that made it 4-0.

In the sixth inning, the Fisher Cats scored on an RBI triple from Cade Doughty and an RBI groundout from Garrett Spain that made it 6-0.

Hawkins allowed four runs over three innings in his Double-A debut, but the Ponies only used two relievers. Josh Hejka tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while only allowing one hit. He retired the first eight batters that he faced. Junior Santos also pitched three innings out of the bullpen and retired the first six batters that he faced.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Hejka did not allowed an earned run over three innings for his second-straight appearance...Hejka has six strikeouts over six innings with zero earned runs issued in his last two appearances...Kevin Parada recorded his 16th double of the season...Matt Rudick reached base twice with a walk and hit by pitch...Stanley Consuegra extended his hitting streak to four games...Ryan Clifford drew his 72nd walk across High-A and Double-A...It was the 10th time Binghamton was held scoreless this season.

