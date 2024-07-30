Squirrels Drop Series Opener in Altoona

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell in their series opener against the Altoona Curve, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (45-52, 11-17) stranded 12 runners on base and were held to 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position by the Curve (41-56, 12-16).

In the bottom of the second, Jase Bowen lifted a two-run homer to left-center to open a 2-0 lead for the Curve against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 6-6).

Altoona starter Drake Fellows threw three scoreless innings before being replaced by Grant Ford (Win, 2-1), who held Richmond scoreless in his two innings.

With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Matt Higgins reached on catcher interference to bring home Jairo Pomares and trim the score to 2-1.

Abrahan Gutierrez led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on a double by Sammy Siani to extend the Altoona lead to 3-1. Later in the inning, Tres Gonzalez plated Siani with an RBI single.

Nick Cimillo hit a two-out double in the bottom of the eighth to open a 5-1 lead for the Curve.

Altoona reliever Jack Carey (Save, 7) stranded four runners on base in the eighth and ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Wednesday afternoon. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (3-2, 3.51) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (4-7, 3.50). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats from August 6-11. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.