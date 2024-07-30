Jones' Big Day, Seigler's Clutch Blast Not Enough As Patriots Drop Fifth Straight

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Spencer Jones at bat

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Bowie Baysox in a late-inning heartbreaker 7-6 on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD. Somerset led three times in the contest. The Patriots' 10 hits marked their most in a game since 7/13 @ERI. Their 3 HR were the most in a game since 7/4 @REA. Somerset's five game losing streak matches their longest skid of the season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5.1 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 1 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision in his 19th start of the season. Vrieling ranks among Eastern League leaders with 7 W (T-4th), 97 K (T-7th), and 107 IP (T-7th).

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R, 2 SB) opened the scoring with a 1st inning homer as part of a two-hit, two-RBI game. Jones's 12 HR are the most by an active Patriot and 5th most by any Yankees farmhand this season. Tuesday marked Jones's 19th multi-hit game of the season and 11th multi-RBI game. Jones's 21 SB are T-6th most in the Eastern League and 8th most among Yankees minor leaguers. Tuesday accounted for the third time this season Jones has stolen multiple bases in one game. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has hit safely in three of his last four contests.

3B Jesus Rodriguez (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) clubbed a two-run homer in the 3rd inning to knot the score at four. Rodriguez's two-run blast marked his seventh total long ball this season and second in nine games with Somerset.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-4, HR, R, RBI) launched a solo shot in the 8th inning to give Somerset a 6-5 lead. Seigler's 8 HR in 80 games mark a new career high, mashing his previous best of 7 HR in 97 games in 2022. Tuesday saw Seigler's 12th multi-hit showcase of the season.

RF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, R) recorded two hits and two outfield assists. Richardson's two-hit performance marked his 23rd multi-hit game of the season. Richardson has more multi-hit games (23) than single hit games (18) this season. Richardson's five outfield assists this season are the most of any Patriot. Richardson snapped an 0-for-13 skid entering Tuesday's game.

