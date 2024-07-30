Marrero Delivers Walk-Off Hit in Tenth Inning

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-10, 52-43) walk it off in the tenth inning to defeat the Erie SeaWolves (18-10, 56-39) 6-5 in the series opener. With the win, Portland is now in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Tyler McDonough went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and his fourth homer of the season. Phillip Sikes went 3-for-5 with his 17th double while Corey Rosier went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bags. Elih Marrero delivered the walk-off hit in the tenth as Theo Denlinger earned his first winning decision.

McDonough ignited the scoring with a solo blast in the bottom of the third inning. The homer to Gifford's Pavillion marked his fourth of the season.

Brady Allen countered with a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the fourth to give Erie the 2-1 edge.

Portland loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning after a pair of walks from Tyler Miller and Kyle Teel along with a single from Phillip Sikes. Alex Binelas hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller and tie the game at two.

Ben Malgeri countered with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to put Erie on top but Corey Rosier hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at three once again. Teel hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Rosier and put Portland back on top 4-3.

The back-and-forth continued in the top of the eighth inning after an RBI double from Austin Murr evened the game at four.

Tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played into extras. In the top of the tenth inning, Chris Meyers represented the ghost runner at second. An RBI single from Allen scored Meyers and put Erie on top, 5-4.

In the bottom of the tenth, Teel represented the runner at second for Portland. An RBI single from Sikes brought him home and tied the game at five. Binelas singled to follow before an intentional walk issued to McDonough would load the bases. Marrero came to the plate and laced the game-winning single to center field and the Sea Dogs walked it off, 6-5 in the bottom of the tenth.

RHP Theo Denlinger (1-3, 5.73 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one unearned run on two hits. RHP Calvin Coker (2-4, 3.51 ERA) (BS, 2) was issued the loss after pitching 0.1 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on three hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (7-2, 3.86 ERA) will start for Portland while Erie will give the ball to RHP Wikel Hernandez (4-5, 3.56 ERA).

