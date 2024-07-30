Senators Downed by RubberDucks, 6-4

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 in 12 innings Tuesday night at FNB Field. Akron led 3-1 until the Senators tied the game 3-3 in the 8th inning. Both teams scored in the 10th to make it 4-4 until Akron broke through with two runs that the Sens could not answer in the 12th to earn the 6-4 win.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the 12th inning, Milan Tolentino led off with an RBI single that scored Alexfri Planez with the go-ahead run that gave Akron the 5-4 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Daylen Lile went 3-for-6 and hit his first AA home run in the 8th inning; he extended his hitting streak to seven games... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a run scored... Kevin Made went 1-for-4 with two RBIs... Garvin Alston threw two hitless innings and Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a hitless inning in relief... The Senators went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position... There was a 46-minute rain delay between the end of the 6th inning and the start of the 7th.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play Game Two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.