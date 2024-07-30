Senators Downed by RubberDucks, 6-4
July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 in 12 innings Tuesday night at FNB Field. Akron led 3-1 until the Senators tied the game 3-3 in the 8th inning. Both teams scored in the 10th to make it 4-4 until Akron broke through with two runs that the Sens could not answer in the 12th to earn the 6-4 win.
THE BIG PLAY
In the top of the 12th inning, Milan Tolentino led off with an RBI single that scored Alexfri Planez with the go-ahead run that gave Akron the 5-4 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Daylen Lile went 3-for-6 and hit his first AA home run in the 8th inning; he extended his hitting streak to seven games... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a run scored... Kevin Made went 1-for-4 with two RBIs... Garvin Alston threw two hitless innings and Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a hitless inning in relief... The Senators went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position... There was a 46-minute rain delay between the end of the 6th inning and the start of the 7th.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play Game Two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
