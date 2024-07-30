Fightin Phils Rally for Walk-Off Win over Yard Goats, 5-4

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils walked it off (7-18; 43-53) against the Hartford Yard Goats (16-11, 54-41) 5-4, in a close contest on Tuesday morning! With runners on second and third and two outs, Otto Kemp poked a single to left field, allowing Justin Crawford to score the game-winning run.

The Yard Goats got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. A leadoff walk and stolen base by Adael Amador lead the Yard Goats to take a 1-0 lead. Yanquiel Fernandez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, bringing home a run.

The Yard Goats tacked on three more runs early as they scored one in the second and two in the third. Braxton Fulford and Adael Amador each homered, their seventh and eighth on the season respectively. Amador's was a two-run shot, which gave Hartford a 4-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils matched the run column with four runs of their own. In the bottom of the fourth, Reading scored three runs in the frame. Carson Taylor began the rally with his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot. Leandro Pineda, who made his home debut on Tuesday followed with an RBI double to make it a one-run game. Pineda was recently called up to Reading on July 16th. Taylor then tied the game with an RBI sacrifice fly to tie the game in the seventh.

Noah Skirrow tossed four innings, allowed four earned runs on five hits, walked two, and struck out four. Behind him, Konnor Ash, Andrew Walling, and Cristian Hernandez threw scoreless frames (W, 1-1). Fightins' pitching had 11 strikeouts today.

Seth Halvorsen suffered the loss (4-2) as he blew his third save of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's show is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. Thursday's is sponsored by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's is thanks to PSECU. Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2024

