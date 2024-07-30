Bowen's Blast Sparks Altoona Victory

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen launched a two-run home run to spark a 5-1 win for Altoona on Tuesday night over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at PNG Field.

Bowen's shot came in the second inning off Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand, who allowed four runs on eight hits in his 5.1 innings of work. It was the fourth home run of the season for Bowen.

Tres Gonzalez had two hits in the win, including an RBI-single in the sixth inning. Altoona opened the frame with back-to-back doubles from Abrahan Gutierrez and Sammy Siani, with Siani scoring Gutierrez before Gonzalez scored Siani to make it a 4-1 game.

Nick Cimillo added an RBI-double in the eighth to provide Altoona with an insurance run. Jack Carey earned his seventh of the season, tossing the final two innings without allowing a run.

Drake Fellows spun three scoreless innings in the start before Grant Ford followed with two scoreless frames to earn the win. Cy Nielson made his Double-A debut in the win for Altoona, allowing one unearned run

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen will take the ball for Altoona.

