Baysox Snap Four-Game Losing Streak Against Somerset

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their four-game losing streak against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 7-6 from Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Down 6-5 entering the bottom of the eighth, John Rhodes hit a two-run homer with two strikes and two outs off Somerset right-handed reliever Luis Velasquez (L, 3-3) to put Bowie (12-16, 44-52) in front 7-6. The homer snapped a 0-for-17 skid at the plate for the Orioles No. 20 prospect.

After a first inning solo homer from Somerset's Spencer Jones, Bowie jumped out to a 4-1 lead through two innings after an RBI single from Silas Ardoin, a wild pitch from Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling that scored Dylan Beavers, and a two-run homer from Jud Fabian, his 16th of the season. Fabian is now the Eastern League's active leader in home runs and is tied for the overall league lead.

Somerset (16-12, 48-49) scored three runs in the third and tied the game after a two-run homer from Jesus Rodriguez off Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long. Long pitched four innings and gave up four runs on five hits with one walk over four strikeouts in a no decision.

RBI doubles from Somerset's Alexander Vargas and Bowie's Frederick Bencosme made it a 5-5 game through six innings.

The Patriots took the lead in the top of the eighth on a solo homer from Anthony Seigler off right-hander Logan Rinehart (W, 1-1). Rinehart struck out four over two innings of relief to pick up his first win of the season.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Samuel Basallo collected a game-high three hits, his fourth three-hit game of the season. MLB's No. 12 prospect is now tied for seventh in the Eastern League in hits this season (86).

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Patriots tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 pm. RHP Peter Van Loon (0-0, 0.59 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Bailey Dees (4-6, 4.28 ERA) for Somerset.

