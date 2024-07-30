Hartford Yard Goats Announce 2025 Schedule

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced its 2025 game schedule. The Yard Goats open their home schedule next season on Friday, April 4th against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will host Somerset for a three-game weekend series, Friday through Sunday. The Yankees farm team will return to Hartford for another three-game series, July 18th through July 20th. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later time. The Yard Goats will have home games in the regular season from April 4th through September 7th.

The Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs will visit Dunkin' Park on the Yard Goats second homestand of the season for a six-game series, Tuesday, April 15th through Sunday April 20th. It will be the first of two series and 12 games for the Red Sox farm club in Hartford. The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park for another six-game series, August 26th through August 31st.

The New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, will be in Hartford for two series and a total of nine games, (six-game-series) May 13th through May 18th, and (three-game series) July 1st through July 3rd.

The 2025 home schedule also features games against the MLB affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, and Washington Nationals.

"We are excited to begin planning the 2025 season, although we have many more home games left this season," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Our fans' appetite for Yard Goats Baseball at Dunkin' Park is endless, and we're thrilled to deliver on both ends."

Season tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale, and group and hospitality reservations can be made by calling 860-240-5592 or emailing groups@yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale at a later date.

