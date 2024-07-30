RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 6-4 in 12 Innings
July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Akron RubberDucks third baseman Milan Tolentino hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 12th inning of a 6-4, series-opening win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field Tuesday night.
Turning Point
With designated hitter Alexfri Planez starting the 12th inning at second base against right-hander Jack Sinclair, Tolentino lined a single to right field, and Planez beat the throw to home plate. A passed ball later in the inning added another run.
Mound Presence
Akron right-hander Tommy Mace allowed the Senators to load the bases with no outs in the first inning before getting a strikeout, groundout and flyout to end the inning. He yielded two hits and a run in the third inning but retired seven straight batters, including four strikeouts, to finish his 4 2/3-inning start. He matched a season high with seven strikeouts while walking one and allowing three hits. Right-hander Ross Carver pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before a 46-minute rain delay that followed the sixth inning. Right-hander Mason Hickman allowed an eighth-inning home run to left fielder Daylen Lile and double by center fielder Andrew Pinckney in the eighth inning, before right-hander Bradley Hanner allowed the game-tying single by right fielder Jeremy De La Rosa. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. yielded a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th. Right-hander Alaska Abney struck out four batters in two hitless innings for the win.
Duck Tales
Akron broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, as left fielder Joe Lampe capped an 11-pitch at bat with an infield single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman C.J. Kayfus. Center fielder Petey Halpin slugged a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead. Catcher Kody Huff hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning for a 4-3 lead.
Notebook
Halpin extended a six-game hitting streak with his career-high 10th home run...Akron is 5-2 in extra innings, including 3-0 in Harrisburg...Akron played a season-long 12 innings for the third time this season...Game Time: 3:30 (0:46 delay)...Attendance: 3,484.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (4-1, 2.37 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Chase Solesky (0-3, 2.90 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2024
- RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 6-4 in 12 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Downed by RubberDucks, 6-4 - Harrisburg Senators
- Jones' Big Day, Seigler's Clutch Blast Not Enough As Patriots Drop Fifth Straight - Somerset Patriots
- Wolves Fall in 10 to Sea Dogs in Series Opener - Erie SeaWolves
- Bowen's Blast Sparks Altoona Victory - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Snap Four-Game Losing Streak Against Somerset - Bowie Baysox
- Cats Pitchers Combine for Series-Opening Shutout - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Marrero Delivers Walk-Off Hit in Tenth Inning - Portland Sea Dogs
- Binghamton Blanked by New Hampshire in Series Opener - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Drop Series Opener in Altoona - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- July 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fightin Phils Rally for Walk-Off Win over Yard Goats, 5-4 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Amador, Fulford Go Yard, But Goats Lose in Walk-Off - Hartford Yard Goats
- Hartford Yard Goats Announce 2025 Schedule - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 6-4 in 12 Innings
- Akron Beats Bowie 3-2 on Sunday Walk-Off
- Webb's Gem and Two Big Innings Lead Akron to 9-1 Win
- Lights Out Lefties Lift Akron to 7-0 Win Over Bowie
- Peterson's Pitching and Middle Inning Magic Lead Akron Past Bowie 6-3