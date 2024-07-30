RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 6-4 in 12 Innings

July 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks third baseman Milan Tolentino hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 12th inning of a 6-4, series-opening win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With designated hitter Alexfri Planez starting the 12th inning at second base against right-hander Jack Sinclair, Tolentino lined a single to right field, and Planez beat the throw to home plate. A passed ball later in the inning added another run.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace allowed the Senators to load the bases with no outs in the first inning before getting a strikeout, groundout and flyout to end the inning. He yielded two hits and a run in the third inning but retired seven straight batters, including four strikeouts, to finish his 4 2/3-inning start. He matched a season high with seven strikeouts while walking one and allowing three hits. Right-hander Ross Carver pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before a 46-minute rain delay that followed the sixth inning. Right-hander Mason Hickman allowed an eighth-inning home run to left fielder Daylen Lile and double by center fielder Andrew Pinckney in the eighth inning, before right-hander Bradley Hanner allowed the game-tying single by right fielder Jeremy De La Rosa. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. yielded a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th. Right-hander Alaska Abney struck out four batters in two hitless innings for the win.

Duck Tales

Akron broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, as left fielder Joe Lampe capped an 11-pitch at bat with an infield single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman C.J. Kayfus. Center fielder Petey Halpin slugged a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead. Catcher Kody Huff hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning for a 4-3 lead.

Notebook

Halpin extended a six-game hitting streak with his career-high 10th home run...Akron is 5-2 in extra innings, including 3-0 in Harrisburg...Akron played a season-long 12 innings for the third time this season...Game Time: 3:30 (0:46 delay)...Attendance: 3,484.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (4-1, 2.37 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Chase Solesky (0-3, 2.90 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

