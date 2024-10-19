Wolverines Start Strong but Fail to Take Home Win Against Fairbanks

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines made the first five minutes of tonight's game look easy, getting back-to-back goals within the first three minutes of the puck dropping. Andrew Karkoc tallied the Wolverines first of the night, followed by Sam Evert's first NAHL goal just 20 seconds later.

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs responded with five unanswered goals before the first frame could complete, they grabbed their sixth 26 seconds into the second.

Karkoc found the back of the night for the second time, quickly followed by Jackson Stimple putting the Wolverines within two points, bringing the score to 6-4, in Fairbanks' favor.

The Ice Dogs found an empty net in the third, finaling the score at 7-4.

Despite the score, the Wolverines outshot the Ice Dogs 41 to 22.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow with another 7:30pm puck drop at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

