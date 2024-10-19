Bugs Can't Hold Early Lead, Settle for Series Split vs. Wranglers

The Shreveport Mudbugs (7-5) couldn't hold an early two-goal lead and fell to the Amarillo Wranglers, 3-2 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

The Bugs got off to another fast start as Aidan Puley took a perfect from Gleb Akimov in the slot and wired home his fourth goal of the year to give SHV a 1-0 lead at 2:05 of the opening period. SHV added to their lead at 8:54 when Kyan Haldenby took a gift of a rebound in front and smacked in his third tally of the year to make it 2-0. Amarillo responded w/ a goal from Grayson Gerhard at 16:23 to make it a 2-1 score after one. The home team led in SOG, 15-9 through one period.

The Wranglers found the equalizer at 5:45 of the second period when Jacob Miller found the puck in the slot and drilled in his first goal of the season to even the score, 2-2.

Amarillo would break the tie at 11:43 of the third period as Andrew Morton would grease in a goal off a couple of initial stops to give the Wranglers their first lead of the series, 3-2. That lead would hold up as the Bugs would put a late surge, but come up empty in the end where their five-game win streak was snapped.

The Bugs will have the weekend off before returning on the road for a two-game series against these very same Amarillo Wranglers. Game 1 will be on Nov. 1st from the Amarillo Civic Center w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:14 p.m.

