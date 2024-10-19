Nordiques Score Late in Regulation to Top Black Bears

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a penalty-filled contest on Friday night that saw the Maine Nordiques defeat the Maryland Black Bears 4-1, Maine and Maryland rematched on Saturday night as the Black Bears looked to close the Nordiques' lead in the East Division down to one point. Despite a valiant effort by Maryland, they could not overcome a goal scored by Maine forward Ethan Rosenoff in the final five minutes that lifted the Nordiques over the Black Bears by the score of 2-1.

Maryland started the scoring in the first period when forward Harrison Smith made a saucer pass to the slot to forward Luke Janus, who tipped the pass to the top right corner past the glove of Maine goaltender Carter Richardson for a 1-0 lead. Late in the second period, the Nordiques tied the game up with a goal from forward Shane Kozlina, who got the puck on a breakaway and beat Black Bears' goaltender Benji Motew low glove side to make it 1-1. Maine completed the comeback in the third period when Rosenoff went in on a breakaway and beat Motew low blocker side for a 2-1 lead. Despite a late power play chance for Maryland, the Black Bears could not tie the game late and fell to the Nordiques 2-1. With the win, Maine increased its lead on Maryland for the East Division to five points.

The Black Bears hit the road for the next two weekends, with sets of games against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th. Following that set, Maryland will head to Elmira, New York, to face the Elmira Aviators for the first time in franchise history on Friday, November 1st, and Saturday, November 2nd. The Black Bears return home Friday, November 8th, for a two-game series against the Rochester Jr. Americans. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

