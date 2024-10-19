Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines head into game two of their series against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs tonight with another 7:30pm puck drop in Fairbanks.

Anchorage will attempt to redeem themselves to split the series after last night's battle that resulted in the Wolverines 7-4 defeat.

There will be no watch party but the game can be streamed at NAHLtv.com, tune into the away broadcast to hear the Wolverines broadcast team!

