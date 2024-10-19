Hat Tricks Pull Through to Defeat Philly in a Shootout Victory

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks grabbed their second shootout victory of the season, with forwards Niko Tournas and Mason Lupo each putting up two goals, along with Gates Omicioli and Tournas sealing the deal to take the 5-4 victory.

Both sides took their time to feel each other out in the opening frame. Each side traded shots on net for three-quarters of the period until Hat Tricks defenseman Drew Jensen got called for hooking, placing the Rebels on their first power play of the night. It took 46 seconds for Rebels forward Ryan Bunting to capitalize on an open back door to give Philadelphia the first goal of the game, while converting on the power play in the process. Danbury would get a power play of their own 1:27 later, seeing Bunting get sent to the box for hooking. The Hat Tricks would not convert on this chance to head into the first intermission, down one.

The Hat Tricks would get themselves on the board in the second frame. Hat Tricks forward Mason Lupo would grab his second goal of the year, following passes from Ty Izadi and Jack Harney to tie the game up. 26 seconds later, Niko Tournas would grab his eighth goal of season, while giving Danbury their first lead of the night. Philadelphia would grab their second power play 3:22 after the Hat Tricks' second goal. Rebels forward Thomas Neu would convert on their second consecutive power play, to head into the second intermission tied at two.

The Rebels would take an alarming start in the final frame, as they netted two goals in a 1:47 span. The Hat Tricks would grab two more power play opportunities in the period, with Niko Tournas converting on their fourth power play of the night to put Danbury within one. 58 seconds later, Mason Lupo would net his second goal of the night to tie the game up at four. Through the overtime period, both netminders would lights out, as Hat Tricks goaltender Jack Fialkoff made four saves on four shots and Rebels goaltender Beau Lane made two saves on two shots. In the shootout, Gates Omicioli and Niko Tournas would get past Lane with ease. For the Rebels, Fialkoff shut down both shooters to take the 5-4 shootout victory.

The Hat Tricks wrap up the series tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. You can livestream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

