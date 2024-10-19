Titans Win in Overtime 3-2

It would require more than 60 minutes, but the New Jersey Titans extending their winning streak to six games by coming from behind and defeating the Elmira Aviators in overtime 3-2 on Saturday night at the LECOM Event Center in Elmira, New York.

The Titans got on the board first for the fourth consecutive game when Ryan Shaw blasted home a power play goal 5:42 into the game off a feed from Alex Papaspyropoulos for his 3rd of the season. Elmira tied the game minutes later, but New Jersey held the momentum going into the first intermission, outshooting the Aviators 14-9 in the first period.

However, an Elmira goal 3 minutes into the second gave the home team their first lead of the weekend and saw the ice tilt in their favor. The Titans could not convert on a two minute long 5 on 3 advantage, and Elmira dominated possession time, adding to the Aviator's and the crowd's anticipation of a weekend split through 40 minutes of play

New Jersey continued to struggle in the third period, at times seeming incapable of completing passes that had come easily in their previous five wins. With workhorse goaltender Austin McNicholas on the bench in favor of the extra attacker, the Titans found the equalizer when captain Ryan Novo deflected Papaspyropoulos's shot under the crossbar with 57.3 seconds remaining in regulation to force their third overtime game of the season. Reinvigorated by the West Point commit's 5th of the year, New Jersey threatened early in sudden death. A bad turnover in their own zone forced McNicholas to make a highlight reel desperation save, but the save ultimately sent Jack Hillier the other way. Going coast to coast, the future Sacred Heart Pioneer stuffed his own rebound over the goal line to give the Titans their sixth win in a row.

In a scenario that seemed farfetched week ago, New Jersey has climbed out of the basement of the division and now sit in third place with a record of 7-6-1. The Titans will be in action again next weekend on home ice for the second time this year when they host the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday, October 25th to begin their Breast Cancer Awareness weekend.

