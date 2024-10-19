Ice Wolves Take Down Jackalopes, 4-1

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes Saturday, Oct. 19 4-1. Noah Mertz scored his second goal of the season to get the game started 8:54 into the first period.

The second period would see only one goal by the Ice Wolves, it came in the form of a Watt Electric Powerplay when Bryce Johnson punched home a rebound, his fourth goal of the season and second powerplay goal on the year.

The third period started with a highlight reel goal from Ben Polomsky 2:36 in for his second goal of the season. Then captain Francois Devilliers would find his first goal of the season 10:24 into the period to give the Ice Wolves a 4-0 lead and the most goals scored in a game so far this season. The Jackalopes would find a goal with 3:14 left in regulation to make it a 4-1 game.

Head Coach Kevin Hartzell had this to say after the game, "I'm happy for the boys now it's time to get back to work. I'm incredibly happy for the boys."

Assistant Coach Kyle McKenzie also added this after the game, "The defense took great steps tonight, our passing was much better and it was really good to see. We were hard to play against tonight with physicality and we gave Fuller a lot of help."

The Ice Wolves are back in action next Friday Oct. 25 and Saturday Oct. 26 in Oklahoma to take on the Warriors. Both games will be on NATV and selecting away audio.

