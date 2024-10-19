IceRays Come from Behind to Defeat Grit 3-1 Friday Night

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (9-1-1) extended their win streak to a season high four games after a come from behind effort to defeat the Colorado Grit (2-5-3) 3-1 at the American Bank Center Friday night. Goaltender Nikita Volsky picked up 20 saves in his sixth straight win for the IceRays who remain unbeaten on home ice this season.

The IceRays got off to a sluggish start in the opening period perhaps feeling the effects of having last weekend off and the Grit took it to Corpus Christi early. The games first power play would go to Colorado after Matteus Soderbom was sequestered for a cross-checking penalty. With just one second remaining on the man advantage, Landon West had taken a pass from Lucas Cernohous off his skate that deflected into the net to give the Grit a 1-0 lead. Colorado would hold that lead into the locker room marking the first time this season the IceRays trailed after the 1st period.

Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier stated, "We didn't have much push in the 1st period... think we got going as the game went on. We drew some penalties, and our power play went to work and scored a couple, it was nice."

Corpus Christi found their skating legs in the 2nd period and began to apply more pressure in the offensive zone. That led to a slew of penalties by Colorado with the IceRays looking for an equalizer. Just passed the halfway mark of the game, Grit Forward George Porier received a tripping minor sending an IceRays power play that was 0-for-4 at that point. Finally, the power play would convert thanks to Defenseman Max Ranstrom who rifled a wrist shot into the back of the net bringing the IceRays back to level. Corpus Christi kept the foot on the gas the rest of the period and were rewarded for their effort with 9.6 seconds remaining in the frame. Defenseman Raymond Perrault beat Grit Goalie Jack Erickson from the right circle with a wrist shot to give the IceRays a 2-1 lead and first lead of the contest.

Colorado spent the majority of the opening 10 minutes of the 3rd period in IceRays territory, but Volsky and the defense in front of him was stout. The Grit only mustered up five shots in the final frame. Still trailing by one with less than 10 minutes to go, the Grit lost two players in the matter of three minutes to Game Misconducts. That put Corpus Christi on the power play for the rest of the game with the IceRays looking for insurance. Insurance was coming from a familiar face, Stepan Kuznetsov buried a put back attempt for his team high eighth goal of the season extending the IceRays lead to 3-1. It was the third time this season the IceRays scored multiple power play goals in a game to seal off the victory on home ice.

