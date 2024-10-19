Weekend Recap OCT 18-19

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a home-opening weekend split at the Maysa Arena with the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Minot Minotauros hit the road to Mason City to take on the North Iowa Bulls. Minot aimed to continue their success, having swept the season series against the Bulls last year.

Friday's Game:

The Tauros opened the weekend by scoring first on the power play, as Jack O'Hanisian netted his second goal of the season just over two minutes into the opening frame. Minot jumped to a 2-0 lead before the first intermission, with Ian Spencer hammering home a second-chance rebound for his second-season tally. John Small and Murray Marvin-Corders provided the helpers.

Just 45 seconds into the second, the Tauros extended their lead to 3-0 when Ben Aucoin found the back of the net after a beautiful feed from Spencer. Small grabbed the secondary assist. The Tauros offensive onslaught continued with Jesse Juhola firing a wrist shot from the top of the circles to beat Bulls goalie Kyle Ozgun's top corner glove side with 13:58 left. Billy Batten was credited with the assist. North Iowa finally got on the board late in the second, making it 4-1. Liam Baird netted his second tally of the season.

Early into period three, the Tauros offense continued to shine. Leo Cabuis scored a seeing-eye shot from the high slot with the man advantage for his second of the season. Aidan Dres and Leon Haggstrom collected the assists, giving Minot a 5-1 lead. Minot added two more markers, first from Spencer, and then Small tallied his first goal and fourth point of the evening, putting the Tauros up 7-1 to close out Friday's contest.

Saturday's Game:

Saturday, Minot took an early 1-0 lead. At the top of the crease, Davin Nichols pounced on a rebound and snuck one by Bulls tender Jack Hirshorn. Brandon Funk and Dane Ramirez were credited with the assists. The Tauros continued their weekend dominance on the power play as Batten tapped in a rebound off a Spencer shot from the top of the circles.

North Iowa quickly cut into the Tauros lead to 2-1 in second-period action. Bulls Dennis Hodas hammered home a rebound for his second marker of the season. Under five minutes later, the Bulls tied up the score at 2-2. Sangyeob Kim fired a wrist shot that found the back of the net, beating Tauro's goaltender, Will Mizenko, with 13:42 left in the middle frame. Minot regained the lead at 3-2 with 6:12 remaining on a wraparound. Ben Aucoin somehow tucked one home for his second-season tally, with Spencer and Jacob Ingstrup collecting the assists.

The Bulls evened up the score at 3-3 on the power play with 14:33 remaining in regulation. Bulls Hodas was credited with the marker for his second of the game. Under three minutes later, North Iowa grabbed their first lead of the weekend. Cole Wirun beat Mizenko for his fifth goal of the season. Unfortunately for the Bulls, Minot responded by scoring three unanswered goals that came from forwards Dres, O'Hanisian and Aucoin.

North Iowa would get one back late, but it wasn't enough as the Tauros earned the 6-5 victory and an impressive weekend sweep in Mason City.

Next Up:

The Tauros return home to Maysa Arena on October 24th and 26th to take on the Bismarck Bobcats. Tickets for those games can be purchased on the Tauros online ticketing site. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM on Thursday and 7:35 PM on Saturday. The games will be broadcast on NATV. Free audio coverage will be available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

