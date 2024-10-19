Hat Tricks End Philly Series in Rough Loss

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Sewell, NJ - Danbury is heading back home with two points on the weekend series, following an unfortunate and rough loss against the Rebels. The Hat Tricks put up one tally, which was netted by defenseman Mike Sciabarra midway through the third period.

Hat Tricks Play Strong First Period

Danbury was able to keep up with the Rebels in the opening frame. Putting up 14 shots against Philadelphia's 12 shots, there were a lot of chances for Danbury to get on the board early. It would also be the only period that the Hat Tricks out-shot the Rebels in the contest.

Danbury Penalty Kill Shines

The Hat Tricks were put on the penalty kill three times tonight, with the Rebels only scoring on of those opportunities. Pierre Larocque held it down on defense through the man disadvantage, as he was able to ice it several times throughout the kill.

Lineup Notes

Defensemen J.S. Pack and Tiernan O'Rourke are still getting used to their new team. However, Pack has been getting better with each game he plays. O'Rourke also played his role well in his Hat Tricks weekend debut, digging the defense out of some sticky situations.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks head back on the road next weekend as they take on the Rochester Jr. Americans at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25. You can livestream the game on NATV and follow along on our social media outlets through @HatTricksNAHL

