Weekend Preview Versus Philadelphia

March 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have two weekends worth of games left in the 2024-25 campaign, as they finish their season against the Philadelphia Rebels for four straight. This weekend is the start of back-to-back home-and-home series matchups between the two squads, as the Hat Tricks head down to Hollydell Ice Arena to start the final four games of the year. This also marks the first time we have seen the Rebels since October 18 and 19, where the weekend ended in a split following a 5-4 shootout win and a 4-1 loss.

Looking at the Rebels squad, they have shown a lot of heart in their game. They are 4-1-0-0 in their last five games played, which includes a come-from-behind victory over New Jersey to take a 4-3 overtime win after being down by three heading into the second period. Philadelphia would score three straight in the second period, and an even battle in the third would lead to a Charles Panchisin overtime winner just 29 seconds into the extra frame. Panchisin is also the leading scorer for the Rebels, tallying 17 goals and 30 assists for 47 points on the season. Diving into their power play, they are eighth in the east division and 27th in the NAHL with a 15.76% success rate. Philadelphia is 3/18 on the man advantage in their last five games played, amounting to a 16.66% success rate. The Rebels' leading goaltender Owen Crudale is halfway through his two game suspension, following a goalie fight against Maryland Black Bears netminder Marko Bilic. Crudale will ideally return to the lineup for the rest of the series, which can give him a chance to show how his stats got to the 2.78 goals against average and .923 save percentage in 42 games played.

As for the Hat Tricks, they have had a rough few weekends heading into their last four games of the season. Their most recent weekend against New Hampshire ended in a split, making Danbury's road to the playoff more complicated. In that weekend, the Hat Tricks put up five goals combined, as we saw tender Austin Michaud grab his first NAHL goal, plus Isaac Mitchell, David Utkin, Niko Tournas, and Alexis Billequey added to the total. Ryan Crowshaw started for both games, making 49 saves on 54 total shots for a save percentage of .907 for the series. It is likely that Tyler Spokane will start at some point this weekend, with his last start occurring against Johnstown on 3/15. Spokane made 18 saves on 19 shots for .947 save percentage on the night, which is his fourth best save percentage in a game this season.

The action starts at Hollydell Ice Arena this Friday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV or you can come to the Danbury Ice Arena this Saturday the 29th, for a 3:00 p.m. start. If you can't make it, we will be live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.