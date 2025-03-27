Billy Batten Commits to Army West Point

March 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minotauros are proud to announce that forward Billy Batten has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Army West Point in the AHA (Atlantic Hockey America).

Following his commitment, Batten said, "I am super honored, it has been a tough year to come by a commitment so to be able to get one especially at a school like West Point is an incredible honor."

The commitment to West Point comes amidst a season where Batten has accounted for 62 points (20 goals and 42 assists) through 52 games played and counting. Batten's point total is good for second-most on the team so far this year.

Most recently, Batten, who is a Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native, is coming off a 13-game point streak that spanned well over a calendar month while notching 19 points during that stretch.

Prior to this year in Minot, Batten played in the AJHL for the Bonnyville Pontiacs where he netted eight goals and 28 assists in 52 games played.

Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell praised Batten saying, "We are extremely proud and excited for Billy. He has played a major role in our team's success this season and his consistency and work ethic will be things that translate immediately to the division one level and the Army hockey program specifically."

Campbell continued, "The Black Knights are getting a person that will embody everything it means to be a cadet at West Point and someone that will push his fellow cadets and his teammates to be their best every day. Congratulations to Billy and his family on his commitment to army."

As to why Batten was drawn to West Point he said, "The ability to be able to get a world class education, serve my country, while also being able to play at the highest level of college sports is an opportunity that I just couldn't pass up."

Batten finished by saying, "Minot has been surreal for me. I have developed tremendously as a player, but more importantly as a person. The culture here is unmatched and I credit most of my success to that. Between our coaches, teammates, billets, and passionate fan base, I truly believe there is no better spot to play junior hockey."

