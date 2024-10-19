Hat Tricks Fall Short in Loss Against Philadelphia

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks fell to the Philadelphia Rebels by a score of 4-1. Mike Sciabarra grabbed the lone goal of the game for Danbury.

It was a very even opening frame for both sides. Two penalties would be assessed that led to a four-on-four which both teams battled out of. The first period showcased each other's netminders, as Hat Tricks goaltender Jack Fialkoff made 12 saves on 12 shots in the first period. Whereas Rebels goaltender Beau Lane made 14 saves on 14 shots to end the period knotted up at zero. The Rebels would seemingly control the puck in the second frame, taking 19 shots on net, notching two goals in the process, with their second goal coming on the power play. The Rebels scored 1:02 into the final frame to take a 3-0 lead. However, the next goal scored would come from Hat Tricks defenseman Mike Sciabarra who grabbed his second goal of the year. Rebels forward Caesar Björk would seal the Ha Tricks fate, grabbing their fourth goal of the game to hand Danbury a 4-1 loss.

The Hat Tricks are back on the road next weekend, when they head up to Rochester to take on the Jr. Americans. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

