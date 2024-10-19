Wranglers Fall to Mudbugs 5-1

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Shreveport, LA - The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-1 on Friday night in the first game of a two game set at Hirsch Coliseum.

Shreveport and Amarillo met for the first time this season in what will be a four game season series. Amarillo started goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard for the second consecutive game after he stopped 17/18 and 6/7 in a seven round shootout in Lone Star in a 2-1 shootout loss. Shreveport rode the hot hand as they started reigning South Division First Star of the Week Aiden Gariepy in net who was coming off of back to back shutouts vs New Mexico last week.

It was the Mudbugs who struck first, on a wacky goal just four minutes into the contest. In what looked like it was going to be a potential icing call, the puck clinked off of the right post and snuck past Girard - sparking a lengthy debate amongst the officials to determine if the goal will stand. Ultimately it was deemed a good goal, belonging to Shreveport's Kyan Haldenby to open the evening's scoring. Shortly afterwards the Wranglers had an opportunity on the power play but came up empty handed. Amarillo then killed an abbreviated 5 on 3 to keep it a 1-0 game, and late in the period on a 4 on 4 scored to tie the game up. Sal Cerrato lobbed a puck in the air to Grayson Gerhard who rang a shot off of the crossbar onto the stick of Cerrato, who was denied on the second attempt, but on the follow through Corson Maguire cashed in for his team leading 5th goal of the season with 1:57 left in the period. But on the same 4 on 4, the Mudbugs restored their lead with a goal from Gleb Akimov to go up 2-1 with 48 seconds left in the frame.

In the second period the Mudbugs scored 2:19 into the period and never looked back. Aiden Puley fired a one-timer from between the circles for the score to put his club up 3-1. Shreveport added a power play goal from Brent Litchard 10:08 into the period to go up 4-1 and held that score going into the second intermission.

Shreveport tacked on another 3:29 into the final frame from Gleb Akimov to settle the score at 5-1. Despite the Wranglers efforts to solve Gariepy again, the former Wranglers netminder held firm to pick up his first victory against the club the drafted him in 2023. Girard stopped 34/39 shots faced in the loss.

With the loss, Amarillo falls to 6-3-0-1 on the season, while the Mudbugs improve to 7-4. The Wranglers will look to get the weekend split with a win Saturday night at George's Pond before heading back home to the Panhandle for the home opener against Colorado next Friday. You can catch all the action on NATV or listen in on YouTube for audio.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.