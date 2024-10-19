Wings Sweep Mallards on First Official Road Trip of the Season

October 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







After taking the win on Friday night, the Wings were looking to take the sweep in Forest Lake. The Wings would work hard on Saturday night to stay out of the box, and it would work to their advantage. This would also be Wings Captain Luke Backel's 100th NAHL game!

The game would look to start slow as the Mallards would take 16 shots on goal to the Wings 9, but no scoring would be recorded for either team.

The second period would see more shots on goal for both teams, and with just under a minute left in the period, it would be Aberdeen's Brady Estabrook who would finally open the scoring after getting help from Matthew Martin-Geaudreault breaking up a pass in the neutral zone, and finds himself on a breakaway that gets to the back of the net.The Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the final period in the game.

Then, in the final period of the game, and after a good power play chance, it would be Luke Backel who would extend the Wings lead. This goal would be assisted by Cade Moxham. After, in the final two minutes of the game, the Mallards would pull their goalie, and Leonid Bulgakov would fire for the empty net, extending the lead further. The game would end with a score of 3-0 in favor of the Wings.

Damon Cunningham was in net stopping all 43 shots sent his way, tallying his second NAHL shutout.

Brady Estabrook opened scoring for the Wings in night one and two recording his first and second goals of the season.

Luke Backel was able to score in his 100th NAHL game, recording his fourth goal of the season.

Leonid Bulgakov's empty-net goal was his eighth goal of the season.

The Wings continue to see both shots and scoring from all over the stat sheet, without relying on any one player to get the job done.

The Wings look ahead to taking another road trip to St. Cloud next weekend, Oct. 25th and 26th to take on the Norsemen. This will be their first matchup of the season.

Following, the Wings will return to the Odde Ice Center November 1st and 2nd to again take on the Minnesota Mallards. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.aberdeen.com!

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.