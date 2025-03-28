Hat Tricks Pull off Comeback Victory Versus Philadelphia

March 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Sewell, NJ - Danbury pulled off a third-period comeback, scoring five unanswered to capture a 7-3 victory. Goals from Niko Tournas (x2), Alexis Billequey, David Utkin, Sal Cerrato, Jack Harney, and Ameen Ghosheh would put us on top after 60. Hat Tricks affiliate goaltender John Reburn would earn his first NAHL win in his second career start, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Hat Tricks got off to a hot start in the opening frame, as Niko Tournas would notch his 36th goal of the season just 1:23 into the game. The Rebels would respond with a goal of their own with 6:03 remaining in the period, while on the power play. The period would end with a tilt between Hat Tricks forward Brendan Boring and Rebels forward Ethan McEneany, with Boring getting his knuckles bloody as a product of the fight. The Rebels would take their first lead of the night in the second frame, grabbing a goal 2:30 into said frame. Danbury would respond with a tic-tac-toe style goal, as Ameen Ghosheh and Kai Elkie would feed the puck to Alexis Billequey, making it a 2-2 game. Philadelphia would end the period at 3-2 following a goal less than a minute after Alexis' goal. The Hat Tricks would light up Rebels goaltender Anthony Sciere in the final frame, as David Utkin would deke his defender to tie the game once again 10:40 into the frame. The next 6:17 would see four more goals get scored by the Hat Tricks. As defenseman Jack Harney would score his first NAHL goal to take a 4-3 lead. Ameen Ghosheh would strike for his 11th goal of the season just 2:08 after the fourth goal. Defenseman Sal Cerrato would score his second goal as a Hat Trick and his 13th overall. Niko Tournas would put the cherry on top as he grabbed his second goal of the game to put him one goal away from breaking the Hat Tricks all-time goals record. John Reburn would complete his first win with a .900 save percentage after making 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Hat Tricks continue their home-and-home series tomorrow afternoon as they host the Philadelphia Rebels for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. and you buy your tickets at the door for $10. If you can't make it, you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.