IceRays Outlast Rhinos in Overtime 6-5

March 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (35-16-5) outlast the El Paso Rhinos (28-24-3) in overtime by a final score of 6-5 at the El Paso County Events Center on Friday night. It was the IceRays 7th victory of the season in overtime which is the second most in the NAHL this season.

For two teams that have not seen each other two months there was no feeling out process as each side came flying out of the gates and peppering IceRays Goalie Benji Motew and Rhino's Goalie Logan Hughes respectively. Corpus Christi would get the first high danger chance of the night via Cooper Conway who blocked a shot in his defensive zone and then was off to the races on a breakaway. Conway got Hughes to bite on a fake to the back hand and stuffed it home on the fore hand for his 19th of the season to open the scoring. The teams continued to trade chances and this time it was El Paso converting on a one-timer from Jacob Solano to pull the Rhinos back to level at one. Following the equalizer the IceRays responded with multiple chances on the Rhinos net including a shot off the crossbar from Michael Valdez. The score would hold heading into intermission.

Stepan Kuznetsov went to work immediately to open up the 2nd period driving past a defender and twisting home his 26th of the season and to extend his goal streak to six games giving the IceRays a 2-1 lead. The Rhinos would follow up with an equalizer off the stick of A.J Reed who was loose on a breakaway and bring the game back to level at 2-2. Corpus Christi responded just a few shifts later when Colin Watson batted home a rebound off the shot of Will Reardon to put the IceRays back on top 3-2. The IceRays carried that momentum to another tally from Pierson Sobush who rushed past two Rhinos and slipped a shot through the five-hold of Hughes for a 4-2 lead and their biggest lead of the night. It seemed the scoreline would hold heading into intermission, but the Rhinos had other plans and got one back in the final minute of the period from Harper Lolacher.

With a 4-3 lead the IceRays started the period drawing two penalties and loading up a five on three in which they would convert as Sobush muscled a shot off the body of Hughes and into the net for his second of the game. Just when the IceRays thought they could breathe the Rhinos responded not just once but twice and tied the game at five erasing the IceRays third advantage of the night. Tied at five a piece the game would go to overtime. Just over a minute in Kuznetsov threw a shot on net that was deflected off the stick of Defenseman Raymond Perrault and pin balled off bodies eventually crawling across the goal line for the overtime winner.

