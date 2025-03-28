Tomahawks End Rochester's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory

March 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Rochester Jr. Americans by a final score of 3-1 on Friday night.

The opening period featured a gritty, hard-fought battle between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Rochester Jr. Americans, with both teams determined to establish control early. Physicality and defensive discipline were on full display as each squad worked to limit quality scoring chances. Despite their best efforts to break through, neither team could find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes. The period ended with the shot count even at seven apiece, highlighting the balanced nature of the matchup and setting the stage for an intense second period.

The second period brought more of the same fierce competition, with each team pushing for the game's first breakthrough. Rochester appeared to strike first, seemingly capitalizing on a scoring opportunity that briefly ignited their bench. However, after a review, the goal was overturned, keeping the score locked at 0-0. The setback only fueled both teams' urgency, but it was Johnstown that ultimately capitalized. Charlie Zetterkvist delivered on the power play, burying a shot that gave the Tomahawks a hard-earned 1-0 lead. As the period concluded, Johnstown carried the momentum, eager to protect and build on their advantage heading into the final frame. Johnstown led in shots on goal after the second period, 25-14.

Rochester wasted no time in the final period, quickly netting the equalizer in the opening minutes to make it a 1-1 game. As the clock ticked down, the intensity ramped up, but Cullen Emery broke the deadlock, reclaiming the lead for the Tomahawks with a timely goal assisted by Dylan Shane, putting Johnstown ahead 2-1.

With Rochester pressing for another equalizer, Hank Reed delivered the dagger, scoring an empty-net goal in the final seconds to secure a 3-1 victory for the Tomahawks. Johnstown outshot the Jr. Americans 34-28, with goaltender Nick Avakyan putting on a strong performance, stopping 27 of 28 shots to backstop the win.

The Tomahawks are set to take on the Jr. Americans for game two tomorrow at 6:30 PM. Don't miss a moment of the action-tune in live from Rochester exclusively on NAHLTV.COM.

Stay connected with your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on social media @tomahawkshockey. Mark your calendars! The Tomahawks return home on April 4th and 5th for the final weekend of the regular season. Secure your tickets anytime at www.johnstowntomahawks.com or visit the Tomahawks Main Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.